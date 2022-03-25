UPDATE: 1 shot, suspect on scene of SWAT standoff in Riverside

One person has been shot, and the suspect is still on the scene of a standoff in Riverside early Friday morning.

Huber Heights Police dispatch tells us crews responded to the scene on Valley Pike around 2:23 a.m.

>>AERIAL VIDEO: Stolen semi loses control in pursuit prior to SWAT standoff, shots at officers

Riverside Police tell us one person has been shot and is still on the scene.

Our crews report SWAT on the scene.

When our crews arrived on the scene, they reported seeing a heavy police presence in the area.

Dispatch could not confirm any more information at this time.

>>1 in custody after SWAT surrounds Shiloh Drive home in Harrison Twp.

We have crews on the scene and are working to learn more.