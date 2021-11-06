1 shot in vehicle on busy Charlotte road has life-threatening injuries, police say

A person police identified as “a male victim” was in critical condition on Saturday after they were shot in a vehicle near a busy Charlotte intersection, police said.

Someone drove the victim to Atrium Health University Hospital after the 12:30 a.m. shooting near North Tryon Street and W.T. Harris Boulevard, according to a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department news release.

The victim was suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound when they arrived at the hospital, police said. They were later transferred to Carolinas Medical Center, according to CMPD.

The victim’s name and age have not been released.

Police urged anyone with information about the shooting to call the CMPD homicide unit at 704-432-8477 or the Crime Stoppers tip line at 704-334-1600.

This is a developing story.