1 shot in west Charlotte

WSOCTV.com News Staff
·1 min read

Someone was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries after being shot Wednesday night in west Charlotte, MEDIC stated on X.

The shooting happened just before 7:30 p.m. on West Boulevard near Merriman Avenue.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department has not released any information on this incident.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

VIDEO: West Charlotte apartment intentionally set on fire, officials say

Recommended Stories