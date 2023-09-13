1 shot in west Charlotte neighborhood, MEDIC says

Someone was shot Wednesday afternoon in a west Charlotte neighborhood, MEDIC confirmed.

Officers were called to Kenhill Drive off Olde Steele Creek Road and West Boulevard at about 5 p.m.

The shooting victim was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

No further information has been released.

