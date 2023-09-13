1 shot in west Charlotte neighborhood, MEDIC says
Someone was shot Wednesday afternoon in a west Charlotte neighborhood, MEDIC confirmed.
Officers were called to Kenhill Drive off Olde Steele Creek Road and West Boulevard at about 5 p.m.
The shooting victim was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.
No further information has been released.
This is a developing story, check back with wsoctv.com for updates.
