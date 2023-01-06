1 shot, wounded in Springfield; Police are investigating

Springfield police are investigating a shooting Thursday night that sent one male to a hospital.

Police were dispatched to the area of Kenton and Burt streets about 9:05 p.m. on the report that someone had been shot. According to police radio communications, the victim reportedly was shot in the neck.

The victim has been identified as a male, Lt. Cassidy Cantrell told News Center 7.

The investigation is in its early stages, she said, so there was no further information about the victim’s condition, whether police have identified as suspect or whether police have been able to determine the circumstances of the shooting.

We will update this developing report as information becomes available.