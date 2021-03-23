1 shot, wounded while traveling in car on Pontiac road

Mar. 23—Sheriff's deputes are looking for those involved in a Pontiac shooting Monday that injured a man, officials said.

The victim is listed in stable condition at a hospital with a gunshot wound to his right knee, they said.

Deputies were called at about 11 p.m. to a hospital for a report of a shooting victim. The victim, a 22-year-old Pontiac man, called 911 to report he had been shot and that a relative was taking him to the hospital, according to authorities.

Officers interviewed the victim in the emergency room. He told deputies he was a passenger in a vehicle traveling on City Line Road when he heard gunshots. He told deputies he did not see where the shots came from, who fired them or where the shooter went.

Investigators spoke to the man who drove the victim to the hospital. The 23-year-old Pontiac man told deputies a black Dodge Journey had been following them. He also said when he stopped his vehicle, the Dodge pulled up alongside, one of its windows was rolled down and someone inside the SUV fired a single shot at his windshield.

cramirez@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @CharlesERamirez