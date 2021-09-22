UPDATE 2-Shots fired at Ukraine presidential aide's car in assassination bid

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

(Adds details)

KYIV, Sept 22 (Reuters) - A volley of shots was fired at a car carrying Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's principal aide on Wednesday in what a senior official called an assassination attempt.

More than 10 bullets hit the car near the village of Lesnyky, around 5 km (3 miles) outside the capital Kyiv, wounding the driver, a police statement said. It said a criminal case on suspicion of premeditated murder had been opened.

A local television station said at least 19 bullet holes could be seen on the driver's side of the car.

A senior lawmaker said the aide, Serhiy Shefir, was not hurt. Shefir is close to the president, leading a group of advisers.

Zelenskiy, who came to power on a promise to take on the country's oligarchs and fight corruption, is currently in the United States at the U.N. General Assembly.

His office said Zelenskiy had been informed and would comment shortly.

Zelenskiy adviser Mykhailo Podolyak said the assassination attempt could be a result of the president's fight against the oligarchs.

"This open, deliberate and extremely violent assault with automatic weapons cannot be qualified any differently than as an attempted killing of a key team member," Podolyak told Reuters.

"We, of course, associate this attack with an aggressive and even militant campaign against the active policy of the head of state," Interfax Ukraine quoted Podolyak as saying.

"The president's policy aimed at fundamental transformation of the state will remain unchanged," he told Reuters, promising tougher measures against oligarchs.

Parliament is this week due to debate a presidential law directed on reducing the influence of oligarchs. (Reporting by Pavel Polityuk, Natalia Zinets and lya Zhegulev ; Editing by Kevin Liffey and Giles Elgood)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Racism, climate and divisions top UN agenda as leaders meet

    Racism, the climate crisis and the world’s worsening divisions will take center stage at the United Nations on Wednesday, a day after the U.N. chief issued a grim warning that “we are on the edge of an abyss.” For the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began, more than two dozen world leaders appeared in person at the U.N. General Assembly on the opening day of their annual high-level meeting. China’s President Xi Jinping warned that “the world has entered a period of new turbulence and transformation.”

  • Iran officials ready to restart nuclear talks with world powers in "next few weeks"

    Iranian officials said Tuesday they expect nuclear talks with world powers to resume in the "next few weeks," but they signaled they would take a tougher stance against the U.S, per the state-run IRNA news agency.Why it matters: The talks to salvage the 2015 Iran nuclear deal have been stalled since June, when hardliner President Ebrahim Raisi was elected to office.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.State of play: Iran's foreign ministry said Tuesday that

  • 'Sickening' display of hate: Why world leaders should boycott U.N.'s Durban event

    The ugly spirit, if not the actual language, of the infamous Zionism is 'a form of racism' resolution will be celebrated at the United Nations.

  • Taliban nominate new UN envoy and ask to speak at General Assembly meeting

    The United Nations said Tuesday that the Taliban asked to speak at the United Nations General Assembly's meeting this week, AP reports.Why it matters: The move marks a direct challenge to Afghanistan's currently accredited UN ambassador, Ghulam Isaczai, whom the Taliban said no longer represented Afghanistan.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The militant group has instead nominated a new permanent representative, Mohammad Suhail Shaheen, a UN spokesperson

  • Shots fired at Ukraine presidential aide's car in assassination bid

    KYIV (Reuters) -A volley of shots was fired at a car carrying Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's principal aide on Wednesday in what a senior official called an assassination attempt. A senior lawmaker said the aide, Serhiy Shefir, was not hurt. Zelenskiy, who came to power on a promise to take on the country's oligarchs and fight corruption, is currently in the United States at the U.N. General Assembly.

  • How Much It Takes to Be in the Top 1% in Income

    Democrats are in the middle of a major effort to raise taxes on the wealthiest Americans to help offset the cost of their proposed expansion of the social safety net. “How is it possible for millionaires and billionaires that can pay a lower rate of tax than teachers, firefighters, or law enforcement officers?” President Joe Biden asked during remarks on the economy delivered at the White House last week. “Big corporations and the super wealthy have to start paying their fair share of taxes. It’

  • Oil Gains on Signs of Sliding U.S. Inventories Ahead of Fed

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil rallied after a U.S. industry report showed another big draw in crude inventories, pointing to a tightening market, and China’s central bank added liquidity to quell concern about a major developer’s debt woes.Most Read from BloombergThe Global Housing Market Is Broken, and It’s Dividing Entire CountriesIstanbul Turns Taps on Old Fountains, Joining Global Push for Free DrinksFor Christo and Jeanne-Claude, Wrapping the Arc de Triomphe Is a Final VictoryIs There Room for E-Scoot

  • Escapees captured, Israel opens crossing near prison break

    Israel on Wednesday reopened a crossing with the occupied West Bank for the first time since six prisoners tunneled out of a nearby Israeli prison, a rare escape that triggered a massive search before they were all recaptured. The Israeli military body that oversees civilian affairs in the West Bank said the Jalameh crossing into the northern West Bank would be open for the first time since Sept. 6, when the prisoners escaped. Six prisoners — five of them accused of deadly attacks against Israelis — tunneled out of Gilboa prison in northern Israel through a shaft in the floor of their bathroom in the biggest jailbreak of its kind in decades.

  • Massive uncut diamond unveiled in New York

    In a bid to drum up investor appetite for rough, natural diamonds, mining company Lucara Diamond Corp and manufacturer HB Antwerp on Monday unveiled a 1,175-carat diamond in New York City. The companies are billing the stone as the largest rough diamond to be shown in the United States, and the third-largest to be discovered. HB Antwerp told Reuters it has yet to decide whether the uncut diamond will be cut into polished stones.

  • Is Evergrande the next Lehman Brothers?

    Some investors are growing fearful that the crisis unfolding at China's Evergrande is akin to the Lehman Brothers debacle during the Great Recession? So is it?

  • The big trade move America got wrong

    Everybody turned on the TPP In 2016. But there are more reasons than ever to join a trade pact meant to counter a growing and menacing China.

  • Bob Woodward Warns Donald Trump Wants To Be President Again For 1 Worrying Reason

    It's "not an agenda," the Watergate journalist told MSNBC's "Morning Joe."

  • MyPillow Guy Mocked For A New Trump Prediction... And It's A Real Turkey

    Twitter users pluck the feathers out of Mike Lindell over his latest wild claim.

  • Biden Had a Four-Word Reaction After He Found Trump's Giant Video Golf Setup in the White House: Book

    “Trump's existence permeated the White House,” Bob Woodward and Robert Costa write in their new book, Peril

  • Guess what the three Democrats blocking lower medication prices have in common?

    A bill in Congress would allow Medicare to use its bulk-purchasing power to negotiate lower drug prices. Big Pharma is not pleased Congressman Scott Peters is the House’s top recipient of pharmaceutical industry donations in the 2022 election cycle. Photograph: Daniel Knighton/Getty Images The three conservative Democratic lawmakers threatening to kill their party’s drug pricing legislation have raked in roughly $1.6m of campaign cash from donors in the pharmaceutical and health products industr

  • Psaki Dismisses Gayle King’s Question About ‘Very Bad Behavior’ By U.S.

    White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Tuesday dismissed CBS anchor Gayle King’s accusation that the U.S. had displayed “very bad behavior” internationally recently, saying that the administration doesn’t see it that way.

  • Lindsey Graham told Trump over the summer 'you f---ed your presidency up,' book claims. Trump hung up.

    Lindsey Graham told Trump over the summer 'you f---ed your presidency up,' book claims. Trump hung up.

  • The 1887 law that could end American democracy

    The 1887 law that could end American democracy

  • AOC, Ilhan Omar denounce Border Patrol whipping at Haitian migrants as a 'stain on our country' and 'human rights abuses'

    Thousands of Haitian migrants have sought to enter the US as their country faces endemic poverty and violence on top of ongoing political turmoil.

  • Tucker Carlson baselessly claims the US military is purging 'sincere Christians' and 'men with high testosterone levels' by requiring vaccines

    While Carlson depicted the vaccine mandate as new and a drastic overreach, it's actually the 18th vaccine mandated by the Department of Defense.