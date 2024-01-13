1 skier dead, 2 rescued in northern Idaho avalanche

SHOSHONE COUNTY, Idaho (ABC4) — One person is dead and two others rescued after an avalanche in Shoshone County, Idaho on Thursday, according to the Shoshone County Sheriff’s Office.

At around 2:50 p.m. on Jan. 11, authorities received a GPS alert of a possible death near Steven’s Peak in Shoshone County.

Officials said a rescue effort was made to retrieve three males that were believed to have been caught in an avalanche.

The Shoshone County Sheriff’s Office, United States Air Force, Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office, Silver Valley Search and Rescue, and Silver Mountain Ski Patrol responded to the incident, establishing contact with two of the three individuals.

Officials said they began a targeted search in the area near their last known location, located the two males, and brought them back to receive medical care.

Through talking with the two males, authorities had reason to believe that the third male was possibly deceased at the site of the avalanche. Search efforts were then called off for the evening for the safety of all those involved, according to a release.

On Friday, Jan. 12, the Shoshone County Sheriff’s Office conducted a retrieval mission for the third individual.

Authorities found the skier, identified as Corey J. Zalewski, deceased, and extracted him from the area. The two other skiers rescued from the incident have been identified as Landon E. Crecelius and David R. Sittser.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to Corey’s family as they are remembering the life of this great man,” the sheriff’s office stated.

No further information is available at this time.

