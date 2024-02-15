1 slippery, snowy morning in the Tri-Cities this week. Could we have a 2nd?

A thin layer of snow coated the Tri-Cities Thursday morning and more snow is forecast for the weekend.

Enjoy the white landscape while it lasts.

Warm temperatures should quickly melt Thursday’s snowfall, and little or no snow accumulation is expected from the weekend storm system.

Schools in the Tri-Cities area did not report closures or delays Thursday, and Hanford nuclear site workers reported as usual with an advisory to drive carefully because of slushy road conditions.

Trooper Chris Thorson of the Washington State Patrol posted to social media a video of a rolled car that landed on its top on the snowy side of Highway 260 near Connell in Franklin County, saying it was one of several crashes Thursday morning.

The Washington State Patrol reported several crashes in the greater Tri-Cities area Thursday morning. This rollover was on Highway 260 near Connell in Franklin County.

By 8:30 a.m. Thursday the temperature in the Tri-Cities was above freezing at 33 degrees, and a high of 38 for the day was forecast, which should make short work of the snow.

The National Weather Service predicted a slight chance of precipitation Thursday evening falling as rain or snow before 8 p.m. and snow after that.

A slight chance of snow is forecast Saturday morning but snow is likely Saturday night, possibly mixed with rain. The low Saturday night should be just at freezing.

As temperatures continue to warm, there might be rain Sunday and on Presidents Day. Chances range from 40% Sunday morning to 30% Monday.

By Wednesday the high could be as warm as 50.

A Benton County worker spread ice melt at the Benton County Justice Center in Kennewick as snow fell before full light Thursday morning.

Travelers heading east or west from the Tri-Cities should check the forecast and road conditions before they leave town.

The weather service has canceled its forecast of freezing rain in the lower Columbia River Gorge on the weekend.

But snow remains in the forecast much of the time through Saturday morning at either Hood River or The Dalles, Ore.

Interstate 90 at Snoqualmie Pass is expected to be snowy, but without significant accumulations through Monday. Travelers should get a break with sunny skies Friday afternoon.

Travelers on Interstate 84 through Oregon are being warned of patching freezing fog Thursday and then periods of snow through Sunday and occasional rain and snow mixtures.

The best travel weather should be Friday afternoon and evening, with no snow forecast.