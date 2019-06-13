(Adds quotes)

MONTPELLIER, France, June 13 (Reuters) - Australia came from two goals down to defeat Brazil 3-2 in the women's World Cup on Thursday, as an own goal from Monica capped a superb fightback and overshadowed a milestone goal for Marta.

Marta, 33, became the first player to score at five different World Cups as she put Brazil ahead from the penalty spot with a record-extending 16th World Cup goal before Cristiane doubled the lead.

Australia's Caitlin Foord reduced the arrears on the stroke of halftime before Chloe Logarzo equalised and Monica then headed past her own keeper, with the goal given after a VAR review, to hand Australia all three points.

Brazil and Australia both have three points in Group C as do Italy, who take on Jamaica on Friday after beating the Matildas in their opening match.

"Tonight is one of the finest Australian performances I’ve seen. The players deserve all the rewards they were given tonight. I’m really delighted for them," said Australia coach Ante Milicic.

"They never stopped believing, and the coaching staff never stopped believing. We kept on believing in our style and in our football and it's an Australian performance to be proud of."

Marta opened the scoring after 27 minutes, converting from the spot after Leticia Santos was fouled by Elise Kellond-Knight.

Marta had already scored at the 2003, 2007, 2011 and 2015 World Cups.

"It would feel much better with a win," she said. "It's one more detail written in the history of women's football. I am honoured, but there's more to do at this tournament."

Cristiane netted her fourth goal at these finals with a 38th-minute header to double Brazil's tally but Foord gave Australia hope with a close-range finish.

Marta, who missed the opening game against Jamaica through injury, was replaced for the second half as coach Vadao looked to rest her, but the decision backfired as Brazil lost control.

Logarzo equalised with a long-range shot in the 58th minute, eight minutes before Monica's own goal was confirmed by VAR. (Writing by Julien Pretot; Editing by Toby Davis and Ken Ferris)