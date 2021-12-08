UPDATE 3-Scholz takes over as German chancellor, ending Merkel era

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Michael Nienaber
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

* Social Democrat receives clear majority in parliament

* Scholz takes oath of office after nomination by president

* Merkel hands over chancellery amid various challenges (Adds nomination by president, background)

By Michael Nienaber

BERLIN, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Lawmakers elected Social Democrat Olaf Scholz as German chancellor on Wednesday, ending 16 years of conservative rule under Angela Merkel and paving the way for a pro-European coalition government that has promised to boost green investment.

Scholz, 63, who served as vice chancellor and finance minister in coalition with Merkel, got a clear majority of 395 votes from lawmakers in the Bundestag lower house of parliament, Bundestag President Baerbel Bas said.

Scholz, wearing a black face mask, waved as he received a standing ovation from lawmakers and was given bouquets of flowers and a basket of apples from the leaders of the parliamentary groups.

Sticking to the democratic procedures enshrined in Germany's Basic Law, Scholz was formally nominated by President Frank-Walter Steinmeier in the nearby Bellevue Palace before returning to parliament to take the oath of office in front of lawmakers.

In the afternoon, Merkel will officially hand over the chancellery to the new leader of a country facing a brutal fourth wave of coronavirus infections and challenges to its democratic order by authoritarian governments.

With his down-to-earth and no-nonsense manner, Scholz has positioned himself as Merkel's natural successor and a safe pair of hands to steer Germany through challenges ranging from tackling the climate crisis to dealing with a more confrontational Russia and increasingly assertive China.

Scholz will lead an unprecedented three-way ruling coalition on the federal level with the pro-spending, environmentalist Greens and the fiscally more conservative, libertarian Free Democrats (FDP) - unlikely political bedfellows in the past.

Scholz is an experienced negotiator and veteran politician who as SPD party secretary general from 2002 until 2004 defended controversial labour market reforms and social welfare cuts under former Chancellor Gerhard Schroeder.

As labour minister from 2007-2009 in Merkel's first ruling coalition, Scholz pushed for a generous short-time work scheme that helped protect millions of workers from the fallout of the global financial crisis.

After being mayor of the northern port city of Hamburg from 2011-2018, Scholz returned to Berlin as Merkel's finance minister - a role in which he got rid of the goal of balanced budgets and enabled record new borrowing to shield companies and employees from the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

On the European level, he worked closely with France and persuaded Merkel to support a debt-financed European Recovery Fund worth 800 billion euros ($900 billion) to help EU member states hit hardest by COVID-19. ($1 = 0.8861 euros) (Reporting by Michael Nienaber, editing by Emma Thomasson, Miranda Murray and Angus MacSwan)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Renault Zoe goes from hero to zero in European safety agency rating

    LONDON (Reuters) -French carmaker Renault on Wednesday received a blow for its popular Zoe electric model, as the European New Car Assessment Programme (NCAP) gave it a zero-star safety rating in tests that are standards for Europe. The carmaker, which is cutting costs and working to turn around its performance after overstretching itself over years of ambitious global expansion, also received a one-star rating for its lower-cost electric Dacia Spring model. "Renault was once synonymous with safety," Euro NCAP secretary general Michiel van Ratingen said in a statement.

  • Lithium extraction company Vulcan adds VW to customer line-up

    Lithium developer Vulcan Energy Resources has secured Volkswagen as an additional car industry customer for its environmental-friendly lithium hydroxide for automotive batteries. The binding purchase agreement with Volkswagen for lithium extracted from Germany's Upper Rhine Valley region by means of geothermal energy has an initial term of five years with commercial delivery to start in 2026, Vulcan said in a statement on Wednesday, without providing contract details. German-Australian company Vulcan last month signed a preliminary lithium supply deal with carmaker Stellantis, shortly after agreeing a similar deal with rival Renault amid a surge in demand for electric vehicles.

  • Analysis-Wall St hits reset after market 'froth' but Fed fears loom

    Investors who used the stock market's recent swoon to scoop up shares are hoping the last weeks of the year bring renewed strength to equity prices, even as worries over the Omicron variant and a more aggressive Federal Reserve continue to loom. A two-day surge has put the S&P 500 back near record highs and nearly erased the more than 4% loss the index suffered after the emergence of the new Omicron variant of the coronavirus and a potential hawkish pivot from the Federal Reserve. Uncertainties remain over Omicron even as optimism it may cause milder illness has helped boost markets, while next week's Fed meeting could bring unwelcome news for investors worried that the central bank may begin to normalize monetary policy at a faster-than-expected pace to fight surging inflation.

  • Euro zone inflation will take longer to fall back to 2%, says ECB

    Euro zone inflation will take longer to fall back to target than earlier thought but so far there is no evidence that high prices are becoming embedded in wages, ECB Vice President Luis de Guindos said on Wednesday. High inflation is challenging the ECB, which has little experience dealing with rapid price growth and complicates a crucial policy decision due on Dec. 16. While the ECB has maintained that inflation is temporary and will come back under target on its own, a growing number of policymakers are voicing their concern that a less benign outcome is also possible, so the bank should curb stimulus.

  • BMW Signs Long-Term Chip Deal After Global Shortage Hits Output

    (Bloomberg) -- BMW AG signed a long-term deal to secure semiconductors for in-car lighting systems after a global shortage of the components led to shutdowns at some of its factories. Most Read from BloombergThe World’s Relentless Demand for Chips Turns Deadly in MalaysiaSand and Soldiers Mix as Troops Move In to Protect Cancun TouristsEven in the Metaverse, Not All Identities Are Created EqualThe $300 Billion Plan to Bring Green Power to China’s MegacitiesMeet the New Climate Refugee in Town: C

  • East Europeans tighten belts for Christmas as inflation bites

    Matei Susnea has criss-crossed Bucharest's frosty streets in search of a Christmas tree he can afford, but with prices of everyday items surging, he fears he and his family will have to do without this year. Like millions of others, the 42-year-old Romanian construction worker is feeling the pinch from a rise in inflation that is gathering breadth and pace across Central and Eastern Europe, a consequence of supply-chain frictions, tight labour markets and upward pressure on wages. In Romania's capital, Christmas trees are 20% to 30% more expensive.

  • Matt Gaetz Chills Critics With ‘Terrifying’ Prediction About GOP In 2022

    It’s “a nightmare scenario that should send us all screaming to the polls,” one person hit back at the extremist Florida Republican on Twitter.

  • Psaki breaks with AOC, Lightfoot on smash-and-grab robberies: 'We don't agree'

    White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Tuesday distanced the Biden administration from recent comments made by progressives Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., and Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot over their responses to the uptick in organized smash-and-grab robberies in big cities.

  • Kenyan president presents incorrect figures for economic growth in State of the Nation Address

    In his televised State of the Nation Address on November 30, 2021, Kenya’s President Uhuru Kenyatta wrongly claimed that the country’s economy grew by 0.3 percent in 2020. This is false; official data show that the economy actually shrunk by the same margin.In his speech, Kenyatta praised his government for the country’s economic performance during the Covid-19 pandemic.“In this regard, while most economies in the world shrunk, Kenya’s economy grew at 0.3 percent during the 2020 period despite t

  • A Trump Christmas card is making its rounds on the internet, but fact-checkers say it's fake and likely an altered photo of his visit to the UK

    The fake card features a doctored black-and-white image of Trump with a stern expression, clad in a tuxedo with a phallic outline.

  • Mark Meadows and Dan Scavino 'stared at each other in silence' while sorting out who would carry Trump's 'possibly contaminated' briefcase after his COVID-19 diagnosis: book

    When Trump was infected with COVID-19, he was too weak to carry his own briefcase. So Mark Meadows said he used some hand sanitizer and grabbed it.

  • AOC, progressives demand Senate Dem leaders overrule parliamentarian and include amnesty in spending bill

    Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and some fellow progressive lawmakers joined a group of protesters outside the U.S. Capitol Tuesday to demand that Senate Democratic leaders ignore their chamber's parliamentarian and include a path to citizenship in the reconciliation spending bill.

  • Dan Crenshaw Blasts GOP Freedom Caucus: They’re ‘Grifters’ and ‘Performance Artists’

    Ethan MillerRep. Dan Crenshaw (R-TX) on Tuesday torched some of his most prominent Republican colleagues this week, calling members of the hard-right House Freedom Caucus “grifters” and “performance artists” who only “know how to say slogans real well.”And perhaps surprisingly, Crenshaw came to the defense of current GOP pariah and avowed Trump critic Adam Kinzinger, praising the retiring Illinois congressman for his conservative voting record.Speaking at a Texas campaign event on Sunday, Crensh

  • A would-be justice makes his Supreme Court debut

    Merrick Garland finally made his Supreme Court debut on Tuesday. Among the nine justices gazing down at Garland from the bench were former colleagues as well as the man ultimately appointed to the seat left vacant by the death of Justice Antonin Scalia. Republicans blocked Garland from having a hearing, much less a vote, after then-President Barack Obama nominated him for the slot in 2016.

  • Matt Gaetz says he's talked to Trump about making the former president speaker of the House if Republicans win a majority

    Gaetz pledged in July that he'd send Nancy Pelosi back to what he called the "filth of San Francisco" and nominate Donald Trump for her role.

  • Fire destroys old Bureau of Indian Affairs hospital in Shiprock

    The Navajo Nation Fire Department was still on scene the morning of Dec. 7 to extinguish hotspots and mop-up.

  • Column: Sinclair Lewis' fiery 1935 novel about a fascist coup is disturbingly prophetic

    In 'It Can't Happen Here,' Sinclair Lewis foresaw not only that a coup would come from the right, but that it would come clothed in populist rhetoric.

  • Air Force previews plan to phase out enlisted drone pilots

    Congress appears likely to let the Air Force ditch 24 of its 31 RQ-4 Global Hawks soon.

  • Dems weigh forcing Manchin's hand on their $1.7T megabill

    Some Democrats, eager to pass their social spending bill before Christmas, want to move forward on a vote before they get a firm commitment from the West Virginia centrist.

  • Trump draws attention with admission he 'fired Comey'

    Former President Trump is drawing attention after giving an interview in which he admitted to firing ex-FBI Director James Comey and suggested that doing so allowed him to remain in office for four years."A lot of people say to me, how you survived is one of the most incredible things," Trump told Fox News host Mark Levin in an interview that aired Sunday night."Don't forget, I fired Comey. Had I not fired Comey, you might not be talking to me...