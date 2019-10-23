UPDATE 1-Son of Brazil's president gives up bid for ambassador in Washington

(Adds quote, changes dateline)

BRASÍLIA, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Brazilian lawmaker Eduardo Bolsonaro, son of President Jair Bolsonaro, said on Tuesday he will no longer pursue an appointment as the country's ambassador in Washington after his father said the nomination was being reconsidered.

The 35-year-old lawmaker said he would relinquish his chance at the diplomatic post to defend the government's agenda.

"I'll stay in Brazil to defend conservative principles, to make the tsunami that was the 2018 election a permanent wave," Eduardo Bolsonaro told reporters.

During an official visit to Japan, President Bolsonaro said he would rather his son stayed in Brasilia to deal with a crisis in their right-wing Social Liberal Party (PSL).

After standing down, Eduardo said he had been looking into the matter for a long time, and that a large number of his voters were against his going to the embassy.

"It would be a very important role to play, but now I believe that here in Brazil, I have as important a role to play," he said.

Eduardo Bolsonaro made a push to take over leadership of the PSL in the lower house of Congress on Monday in a struggle for control of the party and its large campaign war chest ahead of next year's local elections.

The PSL's infighting also spelled trouble for confirming his ambassadorship in the Senate. (Reporting by Lisandra Paraguassu Writing by Ana Mano; Editing by Bernadette Baum)