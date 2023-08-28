1 stabbed, 1 dead in intentionally-set fire in Monroe County, deputies say

Deputies said they responded to reports of a stabbing early Monday morning and found a home on fire and one person dead.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office said they responded to reports of a woman who was stabbed on Charles Place around 7 a.m.

The woman was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Deputies tried to make contact with a person inside the home, but couldn’t get in because of a “fire that appeared to be intentionally set” by that person.

Firefighters put out the flames and found that person, who has not been identified, dead inside.

The woman’s current condition and identity have not been released.

It’s unclear what the connection was between the woman who was stabbed and the person who died in the fire.

The fire and stabbing are still under investigation.