1 stabbed in Dayton; Officers pursue possible suspect

A person was stabbed and suspect pursued in Dayton Sunday overnight.

Dayton Police were dispatched to the 60 block of Knecht Drive at 2:11 a.m. on reports of a stabbing, Montgomery County Regional Dispatch confirmed.

Officers found a person with at least one stab wound in an apartment unit at the location. Medics came to provide aid, but did not make a transport to a hospital because they reported the bleeding was “not that bad,” dispatch said.

A suspect was identified by Dayton officers and subsequently pursued. The suspect was reportedly driving a black Hyundai Elantra on North Main Street. The suspect’s last known location was in the 5900 block of North Main Street.

Officers requested additional assistance from neighboring law enforcement agencies as the driver eluded Dayton Police and traveled northbound beyond their jurisdictional border.

The Dayton Police Department led the investigation into the stabbing. News Center 7 reached out for more information.

