1 stabbed as shots erupted outside northeast Charlotte restaurant, police say

WSOCTV.com News Staff
·1 min read

One person was stabbed as gunfire erupted outside a restaurant early Friday night in northeast Charlotte, police said.

Officers were called to El Tropico Restaurant and Bar on North Tryon Street at West Sugar Creek Road around 6:45 p.m.

An adult was stabbed and was taken to a hospital with serious injuries. Investigators also said that someone shot into the restaurant.

When Channel 9 reporter Joe Bruno arrived, he saw crime scene tape wrapped around the parking lot of the restaurant.

No one is in custody Friday night.

The investigation is ongoing.

No further information has been released.

