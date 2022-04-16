1 stabbed as shots erupted outside northeast Charlotte restaurant, police say
One person was stabbed as gunfire erupted outside a restaurant early Friday night in northeast Charlotte, police said.
Officers were called to El Tropico Restaurant and Bar on North Tryon Street at West Sugar Creek Road around 6:45 p.m.
An adult was stabbed and was taken to a hospital with serious injuries. Investigators also said that someone shot into the restaurant.
CMPD now says there was a shooting and a stabbing!
The injuries were from the stabbing.
The shattered glass was tied to the shooting
When Channel 9 reporter Joe Bruno arrived, he saw crime scene tape wrapped around the parking lot of the restaurant.
No one is in custody Friday night.
The investigation is ongoing.
No further information has been released.
