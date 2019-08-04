1 Stat Shows Coal-Fired Power Plants Have Passed the Point of No Return

The spring months weren't good for America's shrinking fleet of coal-fired power plants. The facilities generated just 60,000 gigawatt-hours of electricity in April (20% of the nation's total consumption) and operated at just 35.8% of rated capacity. Both stats were historically low, and the hangover persisted into May.

The obvious reason for the dismal performance is that power generators have continued to retire coal-fired power plants without building new coal-fired facilities. While that's true, a closer look at the numbers reveals an important inflection point has been reached: Power generators are now retiring younger, larger assets that were expected to be with us for decades longer.

That suggests coal will be jettisoned from the electric grid faster than current projections are taking into account, which will accelerate the transition to renewables and natural gas. Is your portfolio prepared for that?

Image source: Getty Images.

By the numbers

The power plants typically considered for retirement are decades old and starting to lose the battle with economics. They're less efficient, more costly to operate and maintain, and less capable of adapting to new regulations compared to a newer power plant design.

Consider that 60 coal-fired power plants were retired in the United States in 2010 and 2011, according to data compiled by the U.S. Energy Information Administration. At an average age of over 60 years, they were among the very oldest fossil-fuel power plants operating in the country. They were some of the smallest, too, sporting an average power capacity of just 64 megawatts. The average coal-fired power plant in the United States at the time was just 39 years old and had a power capacity of over 250 megawatts.

That facilities built before 1970 were rolling off the grid didn't really surprise analysts. It was the relatively newer, much larger facilities built between 1970 and 1985 that were going to be more difficult to retire. If they enjoyed a six-decade lifespan, then they'd be generating electricity until 2045.

But youth hasn't saved America's coal-fired power plant fleet. Consider how retirements in 2018 compared to those from 2010-2011 and 2015, when a record 15,000 megawatts of capacity was retired.

Metric 2018 2015 2010-2011 Number of units retired 39 116 60 Average age 46 years 56 years 60 years Average power capacity 350 megawatts 129 megawatts 64 megawatts Total power capacity 13,650 megawatts 14,964 megawatts 3,874 megawatts

Data source: EIA.

The trend of retiring younger, larger coal-fired power plants reached an inflection point in 2017, when the average power capacity soared past 129 megawatts for the first time. It accelerated in 2018, which marked the third consecutive year-over-year decline in the average age at retirement and the first time the average age fell below 50 years. To put that into perspective, 88% of the country's coal-fired power capacity will be 46 years old in 2036.

The stat shows just how uncompetitive coal power has become in the United States. It also suggests that companies stubbornly holding onto such assets will be forced to shift strategies sooner than expected.