1 struck, killed by Amtrak train in northeast Charlotte
Someone was struck and killed by Amtrak Piedmont Train 75 Friday afternoon in northeast Charlotte, MEDIC confirmed.
The person died at the scene of Glen Drive at Old Concord Road at about 4:15 p.m.
Expect traffic delays in the area.
The train services the line between Raleigh and Charlotte.
No further information has been released.
