1 student dead, 3 others injured outside Chicago high school at dismissal, officials say

CHICAGO — One of four students shot outside Benito Juarez Community Academy high school on the city’s Southwest Side Friday afternoon has died, according to the Chicago Fire Department.

The shooting happened outside the school, on school property shortly after dismissal, according to Larry Langford, a Chicago Fire Department spokesperson and school officials.

All four victims were students, though it’s not clear from which school, according to Langford, who said they were all about 16, including the boy who died.

Another boy about 16 was seriously injured and suffered “traumatic arrest,” while a girl was shot in the shoulder or leg and another boy had gunshot injuries that were not thought to be life threatening, Langford added.

They all were taken to Stroger Hospital.

Chicago Police Department spokesperson Tom Ahern said at about 3:30 p.m. that the school announced an “all clear” after the shooting.

As of about 4:30 p.m., police officers placed small orange cones to mark evidence outside the school.

They focused on a courtyard underneath classrooms and between the schools main buildings, close by to an entrance and the street.

A security guard escorted a student away from the school and an administrator walked out of its parking lot as officers continued to search by flashlight.

A statement from the Chicago Public Schools began by saying that the safety of their school community is “our top priority.”

“This afternoon, we received reports that shots had been fired outside of Benito Juarez High School shortly after dismissal,” the statement said. “The Chicago Police Department (CPD) and paramedics responded quickly to the scene. CPS remains in close contact with CPD and this incident is under investigation. "

“The CPS Office of Safety and Security and other District leadership are working closely with school leadership and staff as well as CPD to gather information and respond to this incident. CPS will keep Benito Juarez families updated as well as the greater community. Our thoughts are with all those impacted by this tragedy,” the statement said.