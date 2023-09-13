1 student dead after high school shooting in Louisiana

One student is dead and at least two people were transported to hospitals after a shooting at a high school in Greenburg, La., on Tuesday.

The alleged shooter, a juvenile and student at the school, was arrested, according to The Associated Press. The St. Helena Parish Sheriff’s Office told multiple news outlets that the shooting occurred at about 3 p.m. at the St. Helena College & Career Academy.

The St. Helena Parish School District wrote in a Facebook post that school will be canceled until Friday, noting that an official statement from the school district will be released soon.

“A tragic incident occurred on the campus of St. Helena College and Career Academy. The scene is still active and we are working closely with authorities at this time,” the post read.

Authorities also said the motive for the shooting has not been determined, according to The Associated Press.

The Hill has reached out to the sheriff’s office for additional comment.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to The Hill.