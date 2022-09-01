1 student dies, another hurt in stabbing at NC high school, police chief says; student arrested

A student has died and another is hurt after a fight ended in a stabbing at an Onslow County high school, according to the chief of the Jacksonville Police Department.

In a news conference around 11 a.m. Thursday, Jacksonville Police Chief Mike Yaniero said it started at 7 a.m. when a school resource officer asked for help with an incident at Northside High School in Jacksonville. The SRO reported a physical fight breaking out between students in one of the common areas inside the school, Yaniero said.

As a result of the fight, two students were stabbed, Yaniero said, and both were taken to the hospital. According to Yaniero, one of those victims later died but because of their age, their identity will not be released.

The chief said a teacher was also hurt in the incident but was not stabbed.

Northside High School

Yaniero said officers took a student into custody in the case. He also said SROs arrived at the scene within 20 seconds of the call, and because of the district’s partnership with the police department, they were able to prevent any additional injuries.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family of this tragedy,” Yaniero said.

Yaniero added there is a possibility that the incident was gang-related, but said it’s still early in the investigation. He said part of the investigation consists of officers speaking to witnesses to the incident, including several students who saw the fight and events that followed.

Student will not return to school until Sept. 6 and athletic events have been canceled through the weekend, WCTI reports.

“On behalf of the school district, we send out our prayers and thoughts to the victims in this case,” said Dr. Barry Collins the Onslow County Schools superintendent.

“I have spoken with Jacksonville Police Chief Yaniero and offered state assistance in addition to the SBI to help with the aftermath of this tragedy,” North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper said in a tweet. “Our prayers are with all the students, educators, families and the community.”

