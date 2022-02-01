1 student killed, 1 injured in shooting outside Minnesota school

Torey Van Oot
·1 min read

One student was killed and another critically injured in a shooting outside a suburban Minneapolis school on Tuesday, police confirmed.

What we know: Officers arrived at South Education Center in Richfield just after noon to find two students shot outside the school, Richfield police chief Jay Henthorne said at a news conference.

  • Both students were taken to the hospital, where one died. The other remains in critical condition.

Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.

  • No one has been apprehended. "Officers quickly determined that the suspects had fled the scene immediately after the shooting took place," Henthorne said.

  • A lockdown of surrounding schools has been lifted.

What they're saying: "We expressed our deepest condolences to the families and friends of the victims. To us, they're our students that come through our doors every day. We care for them. And this is a terrible tragedy and loss," said Sandra Lewandowski, superintendent of the district covering the school.

Of note: Henthorne did not provide any additional details, citing an active investigation.

  • Anyone with information is encouraged to call 1-888-ATF-TIPS or 1-800-CALL-FBI.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Police, Feds Respond To Richfield School

    Local and federal officers responded to a Richfield school Tuesday afternoon following a report of a shooting in the area.

  • Climate change a rising Fed concern as nominees face hearing

    How far the Federal Reserve can go to compel banks to consider the consequences of climate change in their lending policies could take center stage at a Senate hearing Thursday on the nominations of Sarah Bloom Raskin and two economists to the Fed’s influential Board of Governors. The Fed is already moving toward analyzing the risks that banks face from rising temperatures and changing weather patterns. What many in the oil and gas industry fear is something more far-reaching: That the Fed may eventually take steps to discourage banks from lending to energy companies — what they say would be an unprecedented move to disadvantage a specific industry.

  • Explainer-What is Congress doing to strengthen U.S. election laws?

    Democrats and Republicans in the U.S. Senate hope to prevent a repeat of the deadly Jan. 6 Capitol riot by reforming a 135-year-old election law laying out the roles that Congress and the vice president play in certifying presidential election results. Democratic Senators Amy Klobuchar and Dick Durbin and independent Angus King, who caucuses with the Democrats, released a proposal on Tuesday. A separate bipartisan group led by Republican Susan Collins is also working on the issue and is expected to meet later this week.

  • Federal judge rejects plea deal for Ahmaud Arbery’s murderers

    Deal would have averted a hate crimes trial for Gregory and Travis McMichael, who were already sentenced to life in prison Travis McMichael, left, and his father Gregory McMichael, who were convicted along with William ‘Roddie’ Bryan Jr of murdering Ahmaud Arbery in Georgia. Photograph: AP A federal judge has rejected a plea deal that would have averted a hate crimes trial for two of three white men convicted of murdering Ahmaud Arbery, the 25-year-old Black man who was chased and fatally shot i

  • Video game publisher Electronic Arts lowers annual adjusted sales forecast

    Redwood City, California-based EA's shares were down 5.7% in extended trading. Video game companies were one of the largest beneficiaries of the pandemic, with people staying hooked to their consoles to deal with boredom amid restrictions on movement. EA, like rivals Activision Blizzard Inc and Take-Two Interactive Software Inc, has a history of guiding conservatively at the beginning of the calendar year.

  • Sheriff offers $500K of his own money for information after closing case of teen found in gym mat

    A Georgia sheriff announced on Monday that he will offer $500,000 of his own money to anyone who has information regarding the case of Georgia teen Kendrick Johnson, who was found in a rolled-up gym mat in 2013, just days after closing the investigation into his death.Lowndes County Sheriff Ashley Paulk announced Thursday that Johnson's case would be closed and no charges would be filed with the release of a 16-page document detailing the...

  • ‘We Were Scared’: 58-Year-Old Florida Man Smashes Window of Black Teens’ New Car, Then Follows Them for Miles; Now He Faces Hate Crime Charges In Unprovoked Attack

    A white man from DeLand, Florida has been released from the Volusia County Jail after being arrested on charges of physically and verbally assaulting two […]

  • Former Miss USA Jumps to Her Death From New York City Skyscraper

    Jemal Countess/GettyCheslie Kryst, who won the Miss USA sash in 2019, has died after a fall from her high-rise Manhattan apartment building. She was 30.Her family confirmed Kryst’s death in a Sunday statement. “Her great light was one that inspired others around the world with her beauty and strength,” it read. “She cared, she loved, she laughed and she shined.” The family said that the pageant-winner had “embodied love and served others” and that “her impact will live on.”Her body was found on

  • Pedophile Madeleine McCann Suspect Reportedly Worked at Resort Where She Was Snatched

    ReutersA stunning revelation discovered by a German team of investigative journalists has put the prime suspect in the disappearance of Madeleine McCann in the very resort from which she disappeared.Convicted pedophile Christian Brueckner, who has emerged as the only suspect in the 15-year-old cold case, worked as a handy man at the Ocean Club in Praia da Luz in the spring of 2007, according to the German documentary New Leads in the Maddie Case which will air on Monday evening in Europe.A produ

  • Three Suspects in Bizarro Plot to Kidnap Mennonite Kids and Kill Their Parents Will Be Extradited to U.S.

    Rockingham County Sheriff's OfficeThree American citizens who have been hiding out in Scotland for several years after attempting to kidnap five Mennonite children and slaughter their parents are due to be extradited back home to face charges, federal prosecutors said.A Scottish court has rejected the appeal of the three to avoid extradition in connection with a violent 2018 kidnapping plot that U.S. prosecutors have compared to a “bad horror movie.”“If proved, this was a premeditated conspiracy

  • Man accused of rustling 200 cattle, but those steaks will be costly, Texas officials say

    He’s facing prison time.

  • Suzanne Morphew's Texts About Bad Marriage With Barry Morphew Released By Judge

    Texts in which Suzanne Morphew discussed her flawed relationship with her husband Barry Morphew, who is now accused of her murder, have been released to the public. Last week, Chaffee County Judge Ramsey Lama ordered the release of several pieces of evidence from Barry Morphew's preliminary hearing, including various texts that put their relationship into context, Fox 21 News in Colorado Springs reports. Barry Morphew was arrested and charged last year with first-degree murder in connection with

  • State seeks long sentence for cop convicted in Wright death

    The former suburban Minneapolis police officer who said she confused her handgun for her Taser when she killed Daunte Wright should face a sentence above the state’s guidelines because she abused her authority as a police officer and endangered others when she fired her weapon, prosecutors said in a court filing Monday. “She expressed remorse and apologized to Mr. Wright’s family from the stand, and will again at sentencing," her attorneys wrote.

  • Columbus police release second video of suspects in fatal shooting of Makenzi Ridley

    Columbus police released a second video depicting males suspected in the June shooting death of 17-year-old Makenzi Ridley outside a rec center.

  • Stolen 1967 Shelby GT500 found stripped outside of Tulsa

    A stolen 1967 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 was located in a rural area outside Tulsa, Okla., after having been stripped of its body panels.

  • Kansas City police find missing, endangered 75-year-old woman

    Judith E. Clouse, who suffers from dementia, was seen Monday morning withdrawing money from a bank while accompanied by a stranger, police said.

  • Sonic worker’s car explodes outside restaurant. Odd smell saved him, Texas cops say

    The blast was heard from miles away, according to police.

  • Kansas lawmaker arrested on suspicion of DUI, the fourth arrested in less than a year

    Rep. Suzi Carlson, a Clay Center Republican, was booked into jail at 11 p.m. Monday and released at 2:15 a.m. Tuesday.

  • Ventura County roundup: Highway 118 crash victim identified, traffic stops lead to 4 arrests

    A Simi Valley man was identified in a fatal crash on Highway 118, four arrested by Oxnard traffic stops and more Ventura County news.

  • Delray Beach bank robbery leads police on chase

    Delray Beach bank robbery leads police on chase