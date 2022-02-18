1 student killed, 2 others injured in Lincoln University stabbing

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their families,” said a statement from Lincoln released Thursday.

Lincoln University is in a state of mourning as one student was killed and two were stabbed in a violent encounter that took place this week at the historically Black college.

The Chester County District Attorney’s Office said in a news release that three students were stabbed Wednesday inside the campus dorms at around 9:30 p.m. There was one injured fatally at the scene. The other two victims were taken to Christiana Hospital in Wilmington, Delaware and ultimately released.

A stabbing incident inside a dormitory at Lincoln University in Pennsylvania has reportedly left one student dead and two more injured. (Photo: Facebook)

None of the victims have yet to be publicly identified. Police are treating the incident as an active homicide investigation.

A vigil was held Thursday night, and Lincoln University released a statement expressing how “deeply saddened” they were over the incident.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their families. We take the safety of our students seriously and are working with local authorities as there is an ongoing investigation. We have no further comment at this time,” the statement read in part, obtained by NBC10 Philadelphia and CBS3 Philly.

Investigators believe it was isolated, but the incident has rattled the community of the HBCU founded in 1854 as “nation’s first degree-granting Historically Black College and University,” the school’s website touts.

“This is every parent’s nightmare,” Chester County District Attorney Deb Ryan said, as reported by CBS3 Philly, “and we extend our deepest condolences to the family and loved ones impacted as a result of this tragedy.”

CBS3 Philly obtained footage of what is seen as a group fighting in the Thurgood Marshall Living and Learning Center, which is located on the Lincoln campus. A person can be heard yelling, “He stabbed me.”

Due to COVID-19 and protocols, Lincoln University has been closed to visitors since March 2020. The stabbing came as “shocking,” to a person who was interviewed by 6ABC but wanted to remain anonymous during the interview.

“This is very much a peaceful community, so when something like this happens, it’s just always very tragic,” the person told 6ABC and went on to say, “This is such a quiet place to live, even though [I’m] living across the street from a college campus, they still keep it fairly quiet, except if its, like, homecoming or something.”

Authorities have asked those with any information to contact Chester County Detective John DiBattista at (610) 344-6824 or Lincoln University Public Safety at (484) 365-7211.

