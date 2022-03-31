1 student shot at Greenville County, SC middle school. What we know
A student was shot Tuesday at a Greenville County middle school, according to a Greenville television station.
Fox Carolina reported the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting at Tanglewood Middle School.
The television station said it received several calls about law enforcement vehicles on the scene and the Sheriff’s Office said they had more than 100 deputies there
This is a developing story, Please check for updates.