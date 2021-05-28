1 suffers serious, non-life-threatening injuries after hit crossing the street in Harrison Twp.

May 28—A juvenile was taken to the hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries after they were hit by an SUV while they were crossing the street in Harrison Township early Friday morning.

Emergency crews were called to the intersection of Shoup Mill Road and North Main Street at 12:25 a.m. on the report of a pedestrian being hit by a vehicle.

The juvenile was crossing the street outside of the cross walk when they were hit by a Dodge Durango traveling east on Shoup Mill Road, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office.

Crews transported the juvenile to Miami Valley Hospital.

Half an hour later, a deputy investigating a suspicious vehicle with possible runaway juveniles at the Walgreens located at the same intersection of Shoup Mill Road and North Main Street.

One of the juveniles got into the vehicle and put it in reverse. The vehicle then hit the deputy's cruiser. The driver was taken into custody and another juvenile fled on foot, according to the sheriff's office.

Minor damage was reported to both vehicles.