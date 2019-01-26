1 Surprising Obstacle to Reaching America's Climate Change Goals

Utilities are often singled out by environmentalists for not doing enough to respond to climate change, but the perception that the industry is only reluctantly fulfilling its responsibility to society isn't quite accurate. An analysis of the 16 largest utilities and power generators in the United States -- comprising half of the nation's installed power capacity -- shows that the power sector is on pace to blow away even the most ambitious decarbonization projections.

In fact, even without market intervention, it might be possible to retire most of the country's coal-fired power plants by 2040. Considering coal power is responsible for roughly 30% of America's electricity generation and 69% of power sector carbon emissions today, that'd be a huge step to reaching the nation's climate change goals.

The bad news is that may not be quick enough to limit the most damaging effects of climate change. The good news is that it's entirely possible for the United States to send most of its coal-fired power plants to an even earlier retirement, perhaps as soon as 2030. There's just one major hang up: a quirky financial accounting mechanism called accelerated depreciation. It rarely comes up in conversations about climate change, but it actually represents one of the biggest obstacles and opportunities to rapidly decarbonize the economy. For better and for worse, investors in electric utility stocks will need to become familiar with the term.

What is accelerated depreciation?

Depreciation is a part of basic accounting. You can check out a detailed description here, but the gist of it is that the value of an asset deteriorates over time because of use or age, and companies get to deduct the future expense of replacing it through depreciation.

Utilities do the same thing for multi-million-dollar power plants, depreciating the assets over a period of decades. If a coal-fired power plant built in 1990 was expected to have a useful life of 50 years, then the owner won't account for the full depreciation expense until 2040. If the owner of the power plant wants to retire the facility 20 years early, in 2020, then it has to account for two decades' worth of depreciation expense in a much shorter time frame. That's accelerated depreciation.

