1 suspect arrested, 2 sought after shooting of Statesville teens

The Statesville Police Department says three suspects have been identified after a shooting in Statesville that left one teenager dead and another in critical condition earlier this week.

The shooting happened late Wednesday on Goldsboro Avenue. A 19-year-old man, identified as Zion Wilder, was killed, and a 15-year-old boy was taken to the hospital in critical condition after the shooting.

RELATED: Parents say shooting that claimed life of Iredell County student ‘scares me’

Wilder’s aunt showed Channel 9 the bullet holes inside the car and the house. She said they were eating dinner when the gunfire erupted.

Friday afternoon, police said arrest warrants were obtained for three suspects: 25-year-old Dakota Michael Duke of Troutman, 24-year-old Tevin D. Seymore of Statesville, and 22-year-old Javis Black of Statesville.

Duke was arrested Friday, the Statesville Police Department said. He’s being charged with murder, attempted murder, shooting into an occupied dwelling, felony conspiracy, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, and possession of firearm by felon.

Seymore and Black are facing the same charges, but they weren’t in custody as of Friday. Police said their whereabouts were unknown.

A motive for the shooting wasn’t released.

If you have information about the other suspects, you’re urged to call SPD at 704-878-3406.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

(WATCH: 1 teen killed, another hurt in shooting at Statesville home)