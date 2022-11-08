1 suspect arrested after bank robbery in Lincoln County, 1 still on the loose

Two men armed with handguns are accused of robbing a Denver bank Monday and Lincoln County sheriff’s detectives are still on the lookout for one of them.

Deputies were called to the State Employees Credit Union close to 11:10 a.m. on North Carolina Highway 73 after receiving a report from the bank’s alarm company.

The men entered the bank shortly after 11 a.m. and demanded money from the teller, the sheriff’s office said.

One of the suspects jumped over the counter and grabbed money as customers were ordered to get on the floor.

The suspects were wearing black or navy sweatshirts.

On Tuesday, the Belmont Police Department confirmed to Channel 9 that one suspect had been arrested. The suspect, Christopher D’Michah Tarrant, is facing a charge of robbery with a dangerous weapon.

Tarrant’s bond was set at $225,000, and he was still listed in custody at the Gaston County Jail on Tuesday.

They drove away in a black SUV, possibly a Mitsubishi, going west on Highway 73.

SECU sent Channel 9 a statement:

“Authorities are investigating, and we are working closely and in full cooperation with them. The safety and well-being of our members, employees, and community is our top priority. Our thoughts go out to everyone involved.

“The Denver Branch is temporarily closed. SECU members can access services at other locations or at ncsecu.org.”

