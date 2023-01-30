1 suspect arrested after break in at local Huber Heights liquor store

One suspect was arrested after a break in at a Huber Heights liquor store early Monday morning. Detectives are still in search for their accomplices.

Police were called to the 5500 block of Airway Road at around 4:40 a.m. when the suspects broke into Manor Wine and Spirits, Huber Heights City Dispatch stated.

Two vehicles, a sedan and van, fled the scene in opposite directions as officers arrived, dispatch informed. Officers pursued.

One suspect was caught and arrested, while the others remained at large, dispatch continued.

News Center 7 reached out to the liquor store owner who said that the business was closed when the break in happened.

The owner found his store’s window and front door broken, which he will now have to “board up,” and “busted bottles everywhere.”

The suspects were captured on surveillance footage, but their identities were concealed with masks.

News Center 7 requested the surveillance footage from Huber Heights police.

We will update this story as it develops and more information is released.