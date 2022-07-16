1 suspect arrested, half-ton of pot seized in Central Point

Jul. 16—One suspect faces felony weapons charges following a raid at an alleged illegal marijuana grow in rural Central Point that culminated with the seizure of what's believed to be half a ton of processed marijuana and thousands of plants, as well as an armed foot chase through neighboring property.

Juan Amador-Felix, 24, of 4110 Corey Road in Central Point, was arrested on a felony charge of unlawful use of a weapon and misdemeanor weapons, trespassing, resisting arrest and interfering charges accusing him of running from the multi-agency Jackson County Illegal Marijuana Enforcement Task Force Thursday morning at the same address, according to Jackson County Jail booking records and documents filed in Jackson County Circuit Court.

Amador-Felix, also listed in court records with the name Juan Carlos Felix Amador, was among several workers in greenhouses at 4110 and 4112 Corey Road Thursday when sheriff's deputies and Medford police with IMET issued search warrants, according to an affidavit filed by Medford police in the case.

Eight other individuals on scene placed their hands in the air and exited the greenhouse, but Amador-Felix bent down and escaped the greenhouse from the side. Those subjects were detained, questioned and released.

At least one IMET detective allegedly witnessed a suspect matching Amador-Felix's description running with a handgun in his right hand.

Police wearing badges and external ballistic vests ordered the suspect to drop his weapon weapon and surrender, but instead police say Amador-Felix took off running.

He allegedly cut through Foothill Road and multiple private properties before police narrowed their search to a detached garage in the 3400 block of Randall Avenue.

"I rolled up a door to a detached garage and located (Amador-Felix) hiding in a back corner," the police affidavit states.

Amador-Felix allegedly ditched the weapon afield. Police later located the .45 caliber Smith & Wesson M&P.

On the properties in the 4100 block of Corey Road, police also found six additional firearms that included a gun reported stolen out of Florida and a serial number-free "ghost gun" rifle made from assembled parts.

At the grow, police also say they found 1,000 pounds of processed illicit marijuana and 2,748 plants in seven greenhouses.

No licenses for any type of cannabis growing, handling or processing had been issued for the location, according to police. Jackson County Code Enforcement issued $18,000 in citations for unapproved marijuana production, unapproved greenhouses, solid waste violations and for destruction of a riparian corridor.

As of Friday afternoon, Amador-Felix remains an inmate in the Jackson County Jail without bail.

Police say the investigation is still ongoing, and detectives are working additional leads in the case.

Reach web editor Nick Morgan at 541-776-4471 or nmorgan@rosebudmedia.com. Follow him on Twitter @MTwebeditor.