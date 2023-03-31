1 suspect arrested after multiple cars broken into in Jefferson Hills

Cars parked in front of nearly a dozen homes in Jefferson Hills were targeted by three men in the middle of the night earlier this month.

On Thursday, Jefferson Hills Police arrested one of those men and said investigators are close to filing charges against the other two.

“[I’m] really happy that we got this information today. It’s just like a nice relief,” said Ria Zandier. She is one of several people who had their cars broken into early in the morning on March 7.

Zandier is breathing easier now, knowing police just arrested Jaimar Coleman, 18, of North Versailles, in connection to the break ins.

Police say Coleman is one of three men caught on surveillance video opening car doors and searching through them with flashlights at nearly a dozen homes near Old Clairton Road.

“They were going through neighborhoods and finding cars that were unlocked,” said Chief Ron Dziezgowski.

According to the chief, every car Coleman and his partners allegedly hit was unlocked. Some even had the key fobs inside.

Dziezgowski said the thieves stole a handgun, cash, and an iPad.

They even stole two of the cars, a Ford truck and a Dodge Charger.

“People get a little complacent and they feel so safe in their community that they feel they can just leave keys in their car and doors unlocked. Criminals prey on these types of situations,” Dziezgowski said.

Zandier said the thieves did not get much out of her cars, but it left her and her neighbors shaken.

They’re being extra cautious about locking their cars moving forward.

“The next day, we were all floored,” Zandier said. “Everyone was checking their cars. We were flabbergasted.”

According to Dziezgowski, the stolen gun has not yet been located, but both of the stolen vehicles were found in North Versailles within 72 hours of the crime. They have been returned to their owners.

“We don’t stand for any type of these crimes happening in Jefferson Hills and we will prosecute to the fullest extent,” said Dziezgowski.

Coleman was arraigned Thursday and is being held at the Allegheny County Jail.

He is due back in court on April 12.

Police have not publicly released the names of the other two suspects.

