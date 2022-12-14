UPDATE: 1 in custody after attempted bank robbery in Moraine, police say

UPDATE @ 1:30 p.m.:

One person is in police custody after he attempted to rob a Moraine bank Wednesday afternoon, according to police.

The robbery happened around noon at the Fifth Third Bank on West Dorothy Lane. The suspect, who was not identified, went inside the bank and passed a note to the teller demanding cash, a Moraine police supervisor told News Center 7.

Moments before the robbery, the accused robber was at a nearby business with family members, and then went to the bank to rob it, police said.

After the suspect passed the note, a panic alarm was set off, which prompted the police response. SWAT units were training nearby, heard to call and responded to the bank to assist Moraine police.

SWAT units and Moraine police surrounded the bank before the suspect surrendered to officers, police said. No injuries were reported and the only people in the bank at the time of the robbery were the robber and employees.

Additional details were not available. We’ll continue to update this story as we learn more.