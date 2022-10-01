1 suspect in deaths of Cobb deputies indicted on 9 charges

One of two men charged in connection with the deaths of two Cobb County deputies killed in the line of duty earlier this month has been indicted.

Christopher Patrick Golden was formally indicted on Thursday on nine charges.

Deputies Marshall Ervin Jr., 38, and Jonathan Koleski, 42, were gunned down while serving an arrest warrant at a Marietta home in early September.

The deputies were attempting to arrest a man who lived at the home, Christopher Cook, but were confronted by a man with a gun and shot.

Golden is being charged with two counts each of malice murder, felony murder and aggravated assault of an officer for shooting and killing the deputies. He is also being charged with two counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony for using a Colt rifle in the attack.

He is also being charged with hindering the apprehension of a criminal for not turning Cook in on theft by receiving stolen property.

The deputies’ deaths marked the first deaths for the Cobb County Sheriff’s Office in more than 30 years.

Cook is being charged with three counts of felony theft by receiving and three counts of misdemeanor theft by deception.