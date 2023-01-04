1 taken into custody after pursuit, foot chase on US-35 in Greene Co.

One person was taken into custody after they led troopers on a pursuit and foot chase that ended in Greene County Wednesday afternoon.

Around 5 p.m. the Springfield post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol spotted a car that was reported stolen out of a gas station in Union County.

Troopers continued to pursue the vehicle on US-35 until it stopped after stop sticks were deployed by troopers in the area of Jasper Road in Xenia Township.

Troopers chased one suspect on foot before they were taken into custody.

The identity of the suspect has not been released or the charges they are facing.

We will update this story as we learn more.
















