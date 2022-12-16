1 taken into custody after SWAT standoff in Dayton

One person was taken into custody after a SWAT standoff in Dayton Friday.

Dayton police were initially dispatched to the 800 block of St. Agnes Avenue on the report of a weapons complaint, according to Dayton Police Maj. Brian Johns

When officers arrived, it appeared to be more of a domestic violence complaint where a male suspect had a baseball bat, a rifle and a handgun, Johns said.

Johns said the suspect had made threats and refused to come out of the house for a couple of hours. SWAT responded to the scene to assist, and the suspect eventually came out of the house.

The suspect has a “very lengthy” criminal history that includes weapons, which is what prompted SWAT to respond, according to Johns.

The suspect is now facing charges of domestic violence, aggravated menacing and weapons under a disability.