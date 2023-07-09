1 taken to hospital, another in custody after stabbing in Harrison Twp.

One person was taken to the hospital after a stabbing in Harrison Township late Saturday.

Around 11:20 p.m. Montgomery County deputies were called to the 4000 block of Canyon Road to reports of a stabbing, according to Montgomery County regional dispatch.

One person was taken from the scene to the hospital, according to dispatch records.

A suspect was also taken into custody.

Information about what led up to the stabbing or the charges the suspect faces was not available.

We are working to learn more and will update as new information becomes available.