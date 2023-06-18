1 taken to hospital, another in custody after sister allegedly stabs brother in Trotwood

One person was taken to the hospital and another was arrested after a sister allegedly stabbed her brother in Trotwood Sunday morning.

At 8:25 a.m. Trotwood police and medics were called to a home in the first block of Chaplen Drive to reports of a sister who had stabbed her brother, according to Montgomery County regional dispatch.

One person was taken to an area hospital and another taken to jail, dispatch notes indicate.

Information about the condition of the person taken to the hospital or what led to the alleged stabbing was not available.

We are learning to learn the charges the suspect faces and the condition of the person hospitalized.

We will update this story as new information becomes available.