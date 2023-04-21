1 taken to hospital after assault and other reports

Albert Lea Tribune, Minn.
Apr. 21—A man was reportedly taken to the hospital by ambulance after he was reportedly jumped by a group of people at 8:26 p.m. Wednesday at 819 Garfield Ave. Police stated the incident was because of a long-standing disagreement. The man received minor injuries.

Juvenile cited for underage drinking at school

Police cited one juvenile for underage drinking at 10:49 a.m. Thursday at Albert Lea High School, 2000 Tiger Lane.

Juveniles cited after fight

Two juveniles were reportedly cited after a reported fight at 1:07 p.m. Wednesday at Albert Lea High School, 2000 Tiger Lane.

House broken into

A house was reported broken into at 4:25 p.m. Thursday at 1201 Foothills Circle. It was unknown if anything was taken.

1 held on A&D hold

Police held Pha Gee, 34, on an arrest and detain hold at 11:10 a.m. Thursday at 411 S. Broadway.

Theft reported

A theft of items was reported at 5:14 p.m. Wednesday at 2610 Hi Tech Ave. The theft occurred a few days prior.

