1 taken to hospital by CareFlight after vehicle on its side in Montgomery County

A person was taken by CareFlight to the hospital following a crash with a vehicle on its side late Sunday night in Farmersville.

Officers and medics were dispatched around 9:45 p.m. to the 200 block of Farmersville Johnsville Road on initial reports of a crash.

Dispatchers told News Center 7 that two vehicles were involved in the wreck.

Video and pictures from the scene showed one vehicle was on its side.

New Lebanon Police and Fire as well as Farmersville medics also responded to the crash, according to video and pictures.

Fire officials told News Center 7′s Malik Patterson that they believe one person was ejected from their vehicle during the crash.

“Upon our arrival, we found one vehicle on its side, another vehicle several hundred feet down the road,” said John Keyser, New Lebanon Fire Chief.

The crash remains under investigation.



