1 taken to hospital after fire in Greensburg mobile home

One person was transported to an area hospital after a fire at a mobile home in Greensburg early Wednesday.

The fire was reported around 12:40 a.m. from the 400 block of Fox Hill Street. An official said a male was transported. His age and condition were not released.

No other information was immediately available.

