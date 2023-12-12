1 taken to hospital after house fire in Jefferson Township

One person was taken to the hospital after a fire in Jefferson Township Monday evening.

Around 9:40 p.m. Jefferson Township Fire Department was called to the 5500 block of Germantown Pike for reports of white smoke coming from a home, according to Montgomery County regional dispatch.

Dispatchers said that one person was taken to Miami Valley Hospital.

It is not known the extent of their injuries.

AES and Centerpoint Energy were requested to the scene, according to dispatch notes.

We are working to learn more and will update this story as new information becomes available.



