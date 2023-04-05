UPDATE: Man shot, hospitalized following domestic incident in Dayton; 1 arrested

One person was taken to the hospital after a shooting in Dayton early Wednesday morning.

Dayton Police were called to the 2500 block of Riverside Drive on the report of a shooting around 3:05 a.m., according to Montgomery County Regional dispatch.

One male was taken to Miami Valley Hospital for their injuries and is currently in stable condition, Lt. Mark Ponichtera of the Dayton Police Department told News Center 7.

“Family Justice Center detectives responded and are handling the investigation,” Ponichtera said.

Detectives interviewed one female, who was later booked into the Montgomery County Jail. The woman’s identity has not been released because she has not been formally charged.

The case will be presented to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office for consideration of formal charges. The potential charges she might face were not immediately known.

Additional details were not available. We will update this story once we learn more.

Photo by WHIO Videographer: Adam Ewry

Photo by WHIO Videographer: Adam Ewry

Photo by WHIO Videographer: Adam Ewry

Photo by WHIO Videographer: Adam Ewry

Photo by WHIO Videographer: Adam Ewry

Photo by WHIO Videographer: Adam Ewry



