1 taken to hospital for shooting call on I-485 ramp, MEDIC says

One person was taken to the hospital after paramedics were called to an Interstate 485 ramp for a shooting, MEDIC confirmed.

Channel 9 was out at the scene around 4:30 a.m. Tuesday, on the I-485 inner loop at Arrowood Road.

According to MEDIC, one person was taken to the hospital and was treated for life-threatening injuries for a shooting call. Police shut down the on-ramp for hours during the investigation.

At the scene, a Channel 9 crew could see police focusing their investigation on a box truck.

Channel 9 has reached out to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department for more information.

The ramp reopened just before 6 a.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

