DA investigating shooting that left 23-year-old man dead in Chelsea

Authorities are investigating a fatal shooting in Chelsea on Sunday night.

According to the DA’s office, on Sunday around 10:23 p.m. Chelsea police received multiple 911 calls as well as a ShotSpotter activation in the area of Congress Ave and Shurtleff St.

Upon arrival, officers located a 23-year-old male lying on the ground with what appeared to be multiple gunshot wounds.

The man was transported by EMS to Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston where he was pronounced dead.

“Once again we’re looking at a young life cut short and a family forced to live with eternal grief, all due to illegal guns too easily obtained and too willingly used,” Suffolk County District Attorney Kevin Hayden said. “We are doing everything possible to identify and arrest those responsible for this tragedy,” he added.

The cause of the shooting is under investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact Chelsea Police at 617-466-4800.

CPD ivestigating shots fired 89 Congress. Person transported area hospital unknown condition. Scene is fluid but secure. Further updates or briefs will be made as the situation warrants. Anyone with information can contact CPD-617-466-4800 — Chelsea Police (@CityofChelseaPD) October 9, 2023

