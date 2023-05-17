Police: Person in stable condition after being shot multiple times in Dayton

One person was taken to the hospital after being shot multiple times in Dayton Tuesday.

Around 8:50 p.m. Dayton police were called to the 10000 block of Philadelphia Drive for reports of a shooting, according to Montgomery County regional dispatch.

One person was taken from the scene to the hospital.

>> WATCH: Officers render life-saving aid to motorcyclist in Miami Twp.

The victim was shot multiple times, according to Sgt. Jeffery Spires with Dayton Police Department.

Spires said the victim was in stable condition.

Information about any possible suspects was not available.

Police reminded the public to avoid areas blocked off for crime scene tape and said they are actively searching for a driver who went through the scene.

“We had an individual in a vehicle drive through our scene tape and drive up on the officers putting their lives in grave danger. We are actively looking for that vehicle right now but when you see the scene tape and the police lights do not try to drive through that scene,” Spires said.

We will update this story as new information becomes available.