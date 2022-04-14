2 hurt after shots fired into apartment with numerous children, adults inside

Two people were hurt after someone shot up an apartment building on Salem Avenue, where multiple children and adults were staying.

Police went to the apartment in the 1300 block of Salem Avenue around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday.

“The initial investigation indicates that this shooting was a result of an argument,” said Dayton Police Sgt. Andrew Zecchini. “This argument ultimately resulted in the suspects discharging a handgun into on occupied apartment building that with numerous adults and children inside.”

A 25-year-old man was shot and taken to the hospital with injuries not believed to be life threatening, Zecchini said. A 20-year-old man had a minor injury, but it was not a result of being shot.

Dayton police said after the apartment was shot at the victims apparently returned fire.

Two guns were recovered at the shooting scene, Zecchini said.

A police report does not show any arrests being made at this point.