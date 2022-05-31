UPDATE: 42-year-old man ID’d as victim of deadly shooting early Sunday in Dayton

UPDATE @ 12:30 p.m. (May 31):

The Montgomery County Coroner has identified a man who died after he was found shot on Elberon Avenue in Dayton early Sunday morning.

Jermaine Chatman, 42, of Dayton died at Miami Valley Hospital shortly after the shooting Sunday, Montgomery County Coroner Dr. Kent Harshbarger said in a media release Tuesday.

>>’Cold-hearted, no compassion;’ gun debate looms after deadly Walmart shooting in Butler Co.

Chatman’s cause and manner of death remain under investigation and have not been determined.

The shooting was reported in the 700 block of Elberon Avenue shortly after midnight Sunday morning.

In a 911 call obtained by News Center 7 through a public records request, a caller reported that a man was banging on their door, saying he had been shot and asking for help.

“I heard two shots, but I thought they were fireworks,” the 911 caller said.

Upon arrival, police located a man with one gunshot wound to the chest, according to the incident report.

Additional details about the investigation have not been released by Dayton police.

We’ll continue to update this story as we learn more.



