1 taken to hospital after shooting in Dayton

WHIO Staff
One person was taken to the hospital after a shooting in Dayton early Wednesday.

Crews were called to the 300 block of Ryburn Ave in Dayton around 1:30 a.m.

Montgomery County dispatch told us that one person was taken to Miami Valley Hospital.

Their condition was not released.

Video from the scene shows crime scene tape around an apartment building and an evidence technician van on the scene.

It also shows a Kettering Police Department K-9 unit on scene.

Dispatch said they did not have any information about suspects or anyone in custody.

We will update this story as we learn more.


