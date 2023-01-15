1 taken to hospital after shooting in Dayton

One person was taken to the hospital after a shooting in Dayton Sunday afternoon.

Dayton police and medics were called to the 1700 block of West Grande Avenue to reports of a man shot around 2:45 p.m., according to Montgomery County regional dispatch.

Dispatchers confirmed that one man was taken to Miami Valley Hospital and was said to be shot in the arm.

The suspect who ran from the scene was described as a taller man wearing a mask over his face, according to dispatch notes.

This would be the sixth shooting in the area this weekend.

We have a crew on the way to the scene and will update this story as we learn new information.



