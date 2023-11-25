Woman hospitalized after shooting in Dayton

A woman was taken to the hospital after she was shot in the face in Dayton on Saturday, according to a Dayton police officer on scene.

The woman’s injuries are non-life-threatening, the officer said.

Dayton police and medics were called to the 1000 block of South Euclid Avenue on reports of the shooting, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch.

Officers believe the suspect may have fled in a vehicle but could not release any other information at the time.

Information on what led up to the shooting was not available.

This is a developing story and News Center 7 will update when new information is available.



