1 taken to hospital after shooting in Dayton

One person was taken to the hospital after a shooting in Dayton Saturday evening.

Just before 6 p.m. Dayton police and medics were called to the first block of Knecht Drive, according to Montgomery County regional dispatch.

A man was reported to be shot in the back and laying on the ground, according to dispatch notes.

One person was taken from the scene to Miami Valley Hospital, dispatchers confirmed.

Officers noted the shooting was possibly related to a robbery but are still on the scene investigating.

We have a News Center 7 crew on their way to the scene and are working to learn more.




